Editorials

Medical marijuana: Lessening opioids' grip

Tribune-Review | Saturday, March 4, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 36 minutes ago

Studies showing drops in both opioid-overdose deaths and opioid prescriptions where medical marijuana's already available give compelling reasons to hope Pennsylvania's program gets up and running smoothly and on schedule in mid-2018.

A new Pew Charitable Trusts report notes two such 2016 studies. One by Johns Hopkins researchers “found that states with medical marijuana laws had 25 percent fewer opioid overdose deaths than states that do not have medical marijuana laws.” Another in the peer-reviewed journal Health Affairs found “prescriptions for opioid painkillers such as OxyContin, Vicodin and Percocet paid for by Medicare dropped substantially in states that adopted medical marijuana laws.”

More research is needed on whether this goes beyond correlation to causation. But these encouraging studies suggest similar benefits for Pennsylvania's fight against deadly opioid addiction.

It's also heartening that, unlike some other medical-marijuana states, Pennsylvania lists “severe chronic or intractable pain in which conventional therapeutic intervention and opiate therapy is contraindicated or ineffective” among qualifying conditions. With such pain leading too many patients from prescription opioids to addiction to overdoses that too often are fatal, that should help maximize medical marijuana's benefit as a far less dangerous painkiller — one that can help save lives, right here in Pennsylvania.

