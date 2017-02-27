Gateway allegations: Put up or ...

Three Gateway School Board members who tried to censure another board member at two consecutive meetings, making public allegations for which they offered no evidence, need to back up their talk — or shut it down.

Steve O'Donnell, Stephanie Byrne and Val Warning allege ethical and possibly criminal violations by Chad Stubenbort when he was board president. Both of their censure motions failed, 6-3 — the second time after Mr. Stubenbort gave a 22-minute statement defending himself against their allegations, which he said aim to discredit him in his run for Monroeville mayor.

Ms. Byrne also is running for mayor. And Allegheny County election report records show Mr. O'Donnell has given her mayoral campaign $2,000 — after donating $6,000 to her 2015 school-board campaign. Combine those facts with the accusing trio's lack of evidence, and their allegations look like political game-playing, not serious attempts to shed light on actual wrongdoing.

That's even more so because at the last board meeting, Ms. Warning said she has “reason to believe” Stubenbort isn't being truthful but “I don't want to go into detail. The school board meeting isn't the place to do it.” Yet school board meetings are places to make evidence-free allegations of ethical, even criminal misconduct?

They shouldn't be. Absent evidence for their allegations, the accusing trio should move on — and focus on bettering Gateway schools, not taking political potshots.