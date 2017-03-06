Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Tuesday takes

Tribune-Review | Monday, March 6, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

A poke in Plum: Adding fiscal pain to existing district injury, Plum school directors voted 5-3 to pay Plum High School Principal Ryan Kociela $220,000 (about two years' salary) in bye-bye money. That's typically paid by school boards to make certain administrators go away. Never mind that Mr. Kociela will remain on paid sick leave until his formal resignation on July 1. And this, after a ribald scandal resulted in three teachers pleading guilty to having sex with students. This is precisely the sort of public school spending that's remarkably educational.

Same day, but when?: Excela Health has joined other health care providers offering same-day doctor appointments (via text messages) starting this month. The goal is patient convenience. And that's commendable. But along these lines, patients would more likely appreciate better on-time doctor appointments. Waiting a half-hour or more, sometimes without explanation, is not healthful for anyone. Yes, emergencies occur and docs get delayed. But improving on-time appointments would a big plus for patients on busy schedules.

Another library referendum: Greensburg Hempfield Area Library is the latest to ponder a referendum asking for a property tax to sustain operations. We're told that a tad more than a quarter of the library's budget comes from state and local funding. Seeking a dedicated revenue stream is reasonable. And public libraries can make the case for such by showing in detail what they're doing to contain costs.

