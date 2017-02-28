The case for an independent prosecutor: Clear this cloud

As long as any Kremlin cloud, real or imagined, hangs over the Trump administration, contributing to the rising tide of accusations, the president will be hamstrung in his policy prescriptions. What's needed to get ahead of this festering controversy is a special prosecutor, who will vet the allegations — and separate the truth from the trash.

After weeks of assorted claims and administration denials, it's not premature for the White House to endorse an investigation that's fully removed from Attorney General Jeff Sessions, an appointee of, and top campaign adviser to, Donald Trump.

And rather than curse the media messengers, or otherwise divert attention from an issue that simply is not going away, President Trump needs to show, unconditionally, that he and his campaign staff have nothing to hide.

A CIA assessment after the presidential election found that hackers connected to the Russian government targeted the Democratic National Committee and leaked emails to WikiLeaks, presumably to undermine Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign. Most recently, a New York Times report said Trump's presidential campaign and associates had “repeated contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials.” Moscow denies the accusations.

Currently these matters are under investigation by the FBI and House and Senate intelligence committees.

Better for Trump to join the call for an independent voice of clarity over the cacophony of unrelenting criticism and allegations of Russian funny business, which will bedevil his administration.