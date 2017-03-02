Laurels & Lances
Updated 31 minutes ago
On the “Watch List”: The August Wilson Center for African American Culture. A $500,000 Allegheny Regional Asset District “connection” grant is going to the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust for managing the center's bookings and day-to-day operations. That follows a similar $333,000 RAD grant last year. And at least $17 million in taxpayer money (plus $20 million from foundations) went to build the center, which narrowly avoided foreclosure two years ago. When — if ever — will the Wilson Center's drain on taxpayers' wallets end?
Lance: To the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority. Talk about cost overruns! Its board OK'd spending up to $1.7 million to fix a leaking 60-inch main — more than four times PWSA's own $400,000 estimate. Then there's PWSA's debt, which exceeds $750 million. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto pledged to find a partner able to pay down PWSA's debt, restructure the agency and make other system improvements. That partner better have mighty deep pockets indeed.
Laurel (with a caveat): To Greensburg Salem School District. Its facilities advisory committee deserves credit for having a company do a free audit in search of energy-efficiency savings to put toward costly renovations needed soon. However, the audit found the district's buildings, though old, already are so energy efficient that officials will have to look elsewhere for funding to upgrade them — hence the caveat. No good deed goes unpunished, eh?