Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Climate Change conundrum: Clear the air

Tribune-Review | Sunday, March 5, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

The unsettling science of climate change has apparently rattled more than 300 scientists, who have written to President Trump, urging him to withdraw from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

It is from this framework — actually an international treaty signed in 1992 — that the U.N. has advanced various wealth-transferring “climate” initiatives, the latest being the Paris accord, which President Obama signed without Senate ratification.

The problem with this and other climate initiatives is that they are “not scientifically justified” and they offer “no environmental benefits,” writes Richard Lindzen, an MIT professor emeritus and climate-change skeptic.

On the other hand, 700 companies and investors (think Al Gore) have signed a statement urging Mr. Trump to abide by the latest climate treaty that was never constitutionally ratified. And whereas the U.S. and other wealthy nations are supposed to curb their carbon under this accord, the treaty itself is non-binding.

What the venture capitalists of climate change conveniently disregard is the economic toll of cutting off affordable fossil fuels in developing nations. “It condemns over 4 billion people in still-undeveloped countries to continued poverty,” writes Mr. Lindzen.

For too long the hot air surrounding the so-called “settled science” of climate change has shut out legitimate scientific inquiry and dissent. A fresh perspective from the White House is long overdue.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.