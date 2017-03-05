Climate Change conundrum: Clear the air

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The unsettling science of climate change has apparently rattled more than 300 scientists, who have written to President Trump, urging him to withdraw from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

It is from this framework — actually an international treaty signed in 1992 — that the U.N. has advanced various wealth-transferring “climate” initiatives, the latest being the Paris accord, which President Obama signed without Senate ratification.

The problem with this and other climate initiatives is that they are “not scientifically justified” and they offer “no environmental benefits,” writes Richard Lindzen, an MIT professor emeritus and climate-change skeptic.

On the other hand, 700 companies and investors (think Al Gore) have signed a statement urging Mr. Trump to abide by the latest climate treaty that was never constitutionally ratified. And whereas the U.S. and other wealthy nations are supposed to curb their carbon under this accord, the treaty itself is non-binding.

What the venture capitalists of climate change conveniently disregard is the economic toll of cutting off affordable fossil fuels in developing nations. “It condemns over 4 billion people in still-undeveloped countries to continued poverty,” writes Mr. Lindzen.

For too long the hot air surrounding the so-called “settled science” of climate change has shut out legitimate scientific inquiry and dissent. A fresh perspective from the White House is long overdue.