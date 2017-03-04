Sunday pops
PoliticsPA gave readers two options to respond to this question online: “Are petitions the best way for candidates to get on the ballot?” Fifty-four percent said “Candidates should just have to pay a fee to get their name on the ballot;” 46 percent said “Petitions are a great way to sort out valid candidates who have a chance of winning the primary.” Pennsylvania's petition-signature requirements have drawn fire for limiting third parties' ballot access. But just charging filing fees could discourage third-party candidates just as much — depending on just what they'd cost. ... The state police commissioner said last week that covering municipalities lacking their own police costs his agency $600 million annually, but his “back of the napkin” estimate didn't include administrative overhead, lab services and other costs. To properly address Gov. Tom Wolf's proposed $25-per-capita fee for such municipalities, which aims to raise $63 million annually, lawmakers need a far more reliable cost figure — one they can agree on. Otherwise, they'll legislate without necessary context. … PricewaterhouseCoopers apologized for last Sunday's botched best-picture Oscar presentation. But if there's a silver lining, it's a profile raised higher than the accounting firm could have achieved deliberately. After all, how many viewers could have named the Oscars' longtime ballot-counters before last Sunday's telecast? That saying about there being no good publicity or bad publicity, just publicity, still rings true — especially in Hollywood.