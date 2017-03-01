Trumps address to Congress: It's a start

In a surprisingly softer, focused address to Congress, Donald Trump sounded more presidential in just over an hour on Tuesday night than he had over nearly four months since he won the election. Especially after the acrimony of late, and the flaming retorts from his office, predictable this president is not.

He didn't lash out against the media or wag his finger at purported “fake news.” He didn't resort to his familiar incendiary rhetoric. And one of the few times he went off script, he did so to thunderous bipartisan applause.

Recognizing Carryn Owens, widow of slain Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens, as she clasped her hands together and looked up to heaven, Mr. Trump remarked, “And Ryan is looking down right now, you know that, and he is very happy because I think he just broke a record.”

Even a Trump critic as hardened as CNN commentator Van Jones admitted, “He became president of the United States in the moment, period.”

As presidential shopping lists go, Trump's was long on national priorities but notably short on details. Along with enormous cash infusions for the military and infrastructure, he wants “historic tax reform” and “massive relief for the middle class.” The math does not exactly add up as U.S. debt approaches $20 trillion. But when has math ever been any modern president's strong point?

Presidents are elected to be leaders. And on Tuesday night before Congress and the nation, Trump demonstrated that he can be one.