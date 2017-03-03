Saturday roundup: Government porn, Oprah for Prez, healthcare fairy dust, Alec Baldwin
Updated 38 minutes ago
“NBC 4 in Washington, D.C., decided to investigate bureaucrats who spend their time on the clock looking at pornography. The news station sent FOIA requests to 12 federal agencies … . What they received was evidence on nearly 100 individuals who had been found spending ‘copious' amounts of time looking at porn while on the taxpayer's dime.”
— John Sexton, HotAir
“Oprah Winfrey ... might run for president. Trump convinced her that she might be able to do it. She said, ‘I used to think that I might not have enough experience, now I'm thinking, oh, OH.' … The more the merrier, I say. Professional politicians haven't exactly demonstrated special gifts ... unless one considers bitter spite a gift.”
— Melissa Mackenzie, The American
Spectator's The Spectacle blog
“Donald Trump has apparently found a magical substance ... that will magically lower the cost of health insurance. On Tuesday night, (he) said he will do just that. … I bet the Democrats are wishing they'd found this magic fairy dust ... first. … Trump didn't give one specific detail on how he will achieve this feat. He could be holding Tinker Bell hostage. Who knows.”
— Andrea Ruth, RedState
“One of Trump's concluding points was, ‘the time for trivial fights is behind us.' So no more raging on Twitter about Alec Baldwin's impression, right?”
— Jim Geraghty,
National Review's The Corner