The Thursday wrap
Updated 11 minutes ago
Some Westmoreland officials are knotting their knickers over Pennsylvania legislation that could cost the county $65 million in state funding if Westmoreland refuses immigrant-detention requests from federal authorities. This, supposedly because the county fears getting sued if an immigrant is illegally detained. But if that's reason enough to turn a blind eye to law enforcement, then the county shouldn't be locking up anyone, immigrant or otherwise, right? This is the stuff and nonsense of liberal backpedaling on immigration enforcement. ... In the latest dispute over Heinz Field, the Steelers have expressed concerns about the Sports & Exhibition Authority and Allegheny County regarding their level of “cooperation” and planning to attract upcoming events, such as a future Super Bowl. For years the Steelers and SEA have argued over who pays for stadium improvements. These are the legacy headaches when the public pays for stadiums that deep-pocketed sports franchises should fully finance themselves. And besides, the economic nonstarter of hosting a Super Bowl in the erstwhile Steel City in an open stadium is not in anyone's best interest. ... PennDOT's District 12 would like to see more volunteers pitch in to pick up trash along state highways in Westmoreland, Fayette, Washington and Greene counties. How about beefed-up enforcement and steeper fines for the lunkheads who toss trash, sometimes full bags of it, out of their cars? Simply finding more volunteers to pick up other people's garbage doesn't resolve the cause for this pathetic disregard.