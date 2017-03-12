U.N. Watch: Exit Human Rights Council

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Trump administration says it is reviewing America's participation in the United Nations Human Rights Council and wants this body to reform its “obsession with Israel.”

Let's cut to the chase: The 47-member council that includes such human rights “defenders” as China, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela is not going to reform. President Obama joined the revamped Human Rights Council (which replaced the U.N.'s discredited Human Rights Commission) supposedly to reform it from the inside. At least President Bush had sense enough not to step into this reconstituted abomination.

Needless to say, Team Obama failed to reform the council's anti-Israel bias. But it retained its seat on the council, presumably to pursue worldwide human rights.

That's laughable when the council, as part of its permanent agenda, devotes a specific item to Israel's “human-rights violations” while paying lip service to the world's worst rights abusers.

“Ten years of council practice incontrovertibly indicates that we can expect a small handful of other countries to be subject to a single resolution and that about 95 percent of states can count on none at all,” writes Anne Bayefsky, director of the Touro College Institute on Human Rights and the Holocaust. Her National Review analysis is appropriately headlined “Get Out of the Quicksand or Drown.”

There's no justification for America to sink deeper into the quagmire that is the U.N. Human Rights Council.