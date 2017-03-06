Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Beyond the sound bites: Trade & common sense

Tribune-Review | Monday, March 6, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

The Trump administration should tread carefully as its translates its anti-free-trade animus into policy. Contrary to simplistic sound bites, free trade is inextricably linked to foreign investment in the United States, which creates and sustains jobs right here in America.

The Allegheny Conference counts about 350 foreign-owned firms employing about 50,000 Southwestern Pennsylvanians. About 70 such companies operate in Westmoreland County alone, according to a Tribune-Review analysis of state data.

A state official says those Westmoreland operations employ 6,000 people directly and help support more than 10,000 jobs when “the multiplier effect” is factored in.

As American Enterprise Institute resident scholar Michael R. Strain writes for The Washington Post, foreign investment “is a vote of confidence in the United States economy. … But when (President Trump) and his administration attack the trade deficit, they are attacking foreign investment in the United States. … Trade deficits and capital flows from abroad go hand in hand.”

Turning the protectionist rhetoric that helped Mr. Trump win the White House into policy is a risky proposition. “If the president goes too far,” Mr. Strain says, “other countries will retaliate, leading to even worse outcomes for the working-class voters who are hoping that the president will ‘make America great again.'”

That worrisome aspect of Trump's take on trade should give pause to his protectionist propensities.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.