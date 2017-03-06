Beyond the sound bites: Trade & common sense

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Trump administration should tread carefully as its translates its anti-free-trade animus into policy. Contrary to simplistic sound bites, free trade is inextricably linked to foreign investment in the United States, which creates and sustains jobs right here in America.

The Allegheny Conference counts about 350 foreign-owned firms employing about 50,000 Southwestern Pennsylvanians. About 70 such companies operate in Westmoreland County alone, according to a Tribune-Review analysis of state data.

A state official says those Westmoreland operations employ 6,000 people directly and help support more than 10,000 jobs when “the multiplier effect” is factored in.

As American Enterprise Institute resident scholar Michael R. Strain writes for The Washington Post, foreign investment “is a vote of confidence in the United States economy. … But when (President Trump) and his administration attack the trade deficit, they are attacking foreign investment in the United States. … Trade deficits and capital flows from abroad go hand in hand.”

Turning the protectionist rhetoric that helped Mr. Trump win the White House into policy is a risky proposition. “If the president goes too far,” Mr. Strain says, “other countries will retaliate, leading to even worse outcomes for the working-class voters who are hoping that the president will ‘make America great again.'”

That worrisome aspect of Trump's take on trade should give pause to his protectionist propensities.