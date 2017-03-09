Federal reefer madness: End the prohibition

The disconnect between the federal prohibition on marijuana and states' increasing legalization of both medical and recreational pot has dragged on long enough. The Trump administration needs to revisit its antiquated overview and embrace legislation that clears the air.

A bill advanced by Rep. Thomas Garrett, R-Va., would remove the federal prohibition on marijuana, which is listed as a Schedule I controlled substance. That means the feds consider it to be highly addictive with no medically accepted use.

Nevertheless, more than half the states have said otherwise, approving medical and/or recreational marijuana use. (A federal budget rider prevents the Department of Justice from interfering with state marijuana laws, The Washington Post reports).

Yet despite the shift in public opinion, Team Trump remains skeptical — some would say stubborn — about lifting the federal prohibition. Attorney General Jeff Sessions (who once said “good people don't smoke marijuana”) has “promised a crackdown on federal marijuana crimes,” according to Mr. Garrett's office.

This, from an administration that presumably wants to get the Nanny State out of people's private lives. Colorado, alone, reports legal marijuana sales topped $1.3 billion last year. And lest we've missed them, there have been no reports of the Centennial State devolving into madness.

There's no sense in making a federal case out of something that should be simple enough at the state level: the legalization, regulation and taxation of marijuana.