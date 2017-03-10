Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

TSA & Openness: 'T' not for 'transparency'

Tribune-Review | Friday, March 10, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 38 minutes ago

Testimony about the Transportation Security Administration's lack of transparency and its treatment of whistleblowers at a March 2 House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing is enough to chill any frequent flyer.

John Roth, inspector general for TSA's parent agency, the Department of Homeland Security, told the committee that TSA wrongly applies the “Sensitive Security Information” designation in attempts to keep material publicly available elsewhere out of his reports; uses SSI designations to challenge and even retroactively punish whistleblowers; and drags it feet in resolving SSI disputes. He said TSA's use of SSI designations has “bordered on the absurd.”

Carolyn N. Lerner, who heads the Office of Special Counsel, testified that TSA lawyers obstruct her independent agency's investigations of retaliation against whistleblowers by withholding information under the guise of attorney-client privilege — even though applicable statues, case law and regulations don't allow that.

Committee member Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Ala., said “it appears that TSA is trying to cover up problems.”

The picture that emerged is one of a dysfunctional post-9/11 bureaucracy that puts its own image above the interests of the flying public — and its own whistleblowers. And that doesn't help anyone boarding an airliner feel safe — to say the least.

