A turnabout on terror: No place for politics

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In securing Americans' safety against the madness of radical Islamists, there is no room for political pandering. Yet liberal politics have poisoned the cooperation from San Francisco authorities that work with the feds in an anti-terror initiative.

Local activist groups alleging that Muslims are unjustly targeted by the FBI — and presumably will be increasingly targeted under the Trump administration — have caught the attention of San Francisco's police force. The department has opted not to renew the city's participation in the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF). According to reports, San Francisco liberals aren't terribly concerned about potential intelligence gaps.

We're talking about an FBI initiative that has thwarted 93 Islamist terror attacks and plots on U.S. soil since 2001, including 12 just in the past year, according to The Heritage Foundation.

Most tips about potential attacks come from local sources, authorities tell Fox News. To wit: The 2010 Times Square would-be bomber Faisal Shahzad was nabbed after two street vendors alerted New York City police of a suspicious car. Minutes later, members of JTTF arrived on the scene.

Did we mention that a year-old ISIS video called for attacks specifically in the San Francisco Bay area?

Never mind what this means for the rest of the country. San Francisco's reluctance is best summed up by Mark Rossini, a retired FBI agent: “Last time I checked, we're all part of the 50 states. ... You want to do politics another day.”