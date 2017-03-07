Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Legislature & REAL ID: Fix state-created dilemma

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, March 7, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

“You can pay me now or pay me later” — the memorable tagline from 1970s oil-filter commercials — could apply to the personal-identification dilemma that the Legislature created for millions of Pennsylvanians and now must solve posthaste.

A 2012 state law forbidding compliance with the driver's-license requirements of 2005's federal Real ID Act was touted by Senate Republicans and the ACLU as a victory over “national identification card” privacy threats and a $140 million “unfunded mandate.”

But now, if Pennsylvania doesn't comply, state residents will need U.S. passports to board commercial flights as of 2018.

The Aviation Council of Pennsylvania and Washington-based Keeping IDentities Safe say 2.4 to 5.8 million Pennsylvanians could need passports next year, costing them $408 million to $966 million. An unintended consequence? Hardly. The Legislature should have known a day of reckoning would come for what turns out to be its penny-wise but pound-foolish REAL ID stance.

Proposed legislation would repeal that 2012 law and seek another extension of Pennsylvania's compliance deadline. Yet what's needed is not further stalling but a solution — which will be costly and, if the state has to reissue all driver's licenses, involve tremendous hassle.

The Legislature must solve this problem of its own making — pronto, and with the least possible cost and hassle for millions of Pennsylvanians, who shouldn't have to pay for lawmakers' myopic vision.

