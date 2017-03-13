Tuesday takes
Updated 36 minutes ago
And they're off: After last year's head-pounding presidential race, this year's May 16 primaries will be considerably quieter. In Pittsburgh, the main event is the three-way race for mayor (on the Democrat side, of course), with Mayor Bill Peduto facing two challengers. In Westmoreland County, apart from municipal and school board races, three candidates have filed to run for a seat on the Court of Common Pleas. Although the primaries are sure to be more laid-back this year, voters should be no less engaged in vetting candidates at the level of government closest to them.
Fort Ligonier Days dust-up: The disagreement over an additional $20,000 “lease” fee for Fort Ligonier Days festival organizers has been resolved for now. The borough council has agreed not to press the issue this year. And next year? Fort Ligonier Days Inc. says it has always paid Ligonier Borough for what it has been billed in the past. If there are borough costs that aren't being met, as suggested, then the council should provide a detailed breakdown. In doing so, councilors should be careful not to goose what's been golden for the whole area.
Going with the flow: Kudos to People's Gas, which is providing half of the estimated $1 million tab to supply homes, schools and public buildings in Pittsburgh with filters because of concerns over lead in the city's water. But as officials point out, this is only a stopgap measure. Identifying the sources of lead could take years. Here's to taking the first steps toward getting the lead out.