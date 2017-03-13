Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Tuesday takes

Tribune-Review | Monday, March 13, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Bill Pribisco | for Trib Total Media
The Ligonier Valley High School marching band drum section performs in the Fort Ligonier Days parade (Trib file photo).

Updated 36 minutes ago

And they're off: After last year's head-pounding presidential race, this year's May 16 primaries will be considerably quieter. In Pittsburgh, the main event is the three-way race for mayor (on the Democrat side, of course), with Mayor Bill Peduto facing two challengers. In Westmoreland County, apart from municipal and school board races, three candidates have filed to run for a seat on the Court of Common Pleas. Although the primaries are sure to be more laid-back this year, voters should be no less engaged in vetting candidates at the level of government closest to them.

Fort Ligonier Days dust-up: The disagreement over an additional $20,000 “lease” fee for Fort Ligonier Days festival organizers has been resolved for now. The borough council has agreed not to press the issue this year. And next year? Fort Ligonier Days Inc. says it has always paid Ligonier Borough for what it has been billed in the past. If there are borough costs that aren't being met, as suggested, then the council should provide a detailed breakdown. In doing so, councilors should be careful not to goose what's been golden for the whole area.

Going with the flow: Kudos to People's Gas, which is providing half of the estimated $1 million tab to supply homes, schools and public buildings in Pittsburgh with filters because of concerns over lead in the city's water. But as officials point out, this is only a stopgap measure. Identifying the sources of lead could take years. Here's to taking the first steps toward getting the lead out.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.