Fertilizing a minimum-wage hike: The wrong inducement

Among the more presumptuous proposals in Gov. Tom Wolf's 2017-18 budget is a minimum-wage hike (from $7.25 to $12) that supposedly will raise $95 million in new revenue while at the same time reduce the state's welfare rolls.

The reality is that government cannot simply legislate higher wages on the errant assumption that the private sector won't shed jobs. Sadder still is that artificially raised wage floors injure the very people they're supposed to help.

As the Commonwealth Foundation points out, based on findings from the Employment Policies Institute, there is no evidence that minimum-wage increases reduce enrollment in means-tested welfare programs. And where do the needy go when government wage diktats downsize their workplaces?

An Independent Fiscal Office report, based on a $10.10 minimum wage, estimated 31,000 job losses in the commonwealth.

And it's curious that when Mr. Wolf last year mandated a minimum-wage increase for state workers, his generosity didn't extend to contracts with the state Department of Human Services. Why? Because, he said, “we didn't want to put additional burdens” on human service providers, according to the Commonwealth Foundation.

Instead of the odorous fertilizer frequently used to plant minimum-wage-hike proposals, the state should be nurturing a business climate that will more realistically grow jobs.