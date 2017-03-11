Marijuana legalization: 'Pot' of gold for Pa.
Auditor General Eugene DePasquale's estimate of $200 million annually in “found money” should encourage serious consideration of legalizing, regulating and taxing recreational marijuana as Pennsylvania faces a 2017-18 budget deficit of $600 million or more.
He based that estimate on Colorado's recreational legalization, which generated $129 million in tax revenue last year — with less than half of Pennsylvania's population. He also called recreational legalization “a more sane policy to deal with a critical issue” that would present “an opportunity for massive job creation and savings from reduced arrests and criminal prosecutions” of otherwise law-abiding Pennsylvanians.
Mr. DePasquale urged Pennsylvania to “add a stop” for the recreational “marijuana train” that “has rumbled out of the station” in seven states and the District of Columbia. Regrettably, House GOP spokesman Steve Miskin's reaction — calling marijuana “a Schedule I narcotic” — showed that legislative caucus isn't onboard with common sense and scientific facts.
Marijuana clearly doesn't belong on the feds' Schedule I of dangerous drugs lacking medical benefits. And even the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says marijuana's not a “narcotic” — a term it applies only to addictive opioids.
More intelligent, better-informed voices must lead Pennsylvania to end a counterproductive marijuana prohibition. The state's budget squeeze should expedite that process.