ObamaCare Lite: Relapse and regurgitation

President Reagan astutely remarked that “Government programs, once launched, never disappear.” That pretty much sums up the GOP rollout — hardly a reform — of what's being called ObamaCare Lite, a placebo that doesn't remedy the infection that is government-directed health care.

To its limited credit, the American Health Care Act, unveiled this week and still a “work in progress,” dumps the penalties for ObamaCare's individual and employer mandates and dispenses with a slew of meandering taxes. And it expands how much can be contributed to health savings accounts, which, as we've opined, should be expanded.

But the “opioids” of ObamaCare remain. And once people get hooked on them, they're a tough habit to break.

There's the Medicaid expansion, which remains in place until the next Congress decides whether it has enough spine to enact a meaningful reform. And the GOP plan preserves the “guaranteed issue” mandate, meaning insurers cannot deny coverage to people with pre-existing conditions.

Even with government subsidies and assorted federal tinkering, ObamaCare couldn't make that guarantee fiscally feasible. That's because it distorts the purpose of insurance, which under ObamaCare cannot remain solvent without the government's perpetual cash infusions.

Now that ObamaCare has released this genie — for the benefit of some at the insufferable expense of others — the GOP is going to have a devil of a time trying to get it back into the bottle.