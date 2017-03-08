Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

ObamaCare Lite: Relapse and regurgitation

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 8, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan holds up a copy of the American Health Care Act during a news conference with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, left, and House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden outside Ryan's office in the U.S. Capitol (Getty Images).

Updated 11 minutes ago

President Reagan astutely remarked that “Government programs, once launched, never disappear.” That pretty much sums up the GOP rollout — hardly a reform — of what's being called ObamaCare Lite, a placebo that doesn't remedy the infection that is government-directed health care.

To its limited credit, the American Health Care Act, unveiled this week and still a “work in progress,” dumps the penalties for ObamaCare's individual and employer mandates and dispenses with a slew of meandering taxes. And it expands how much can be contributed to health savings accounts, which, as we've opined, should be expanded.

But the “opioids” of ObamaCare remain. And once people get hooked on them, they're a tough habit to break.

There's the Medicaid expansion, which remains in place until the next Congress decides whether it has enough spine to enact a meaningful reform. And the GOP plan preserves the “guaranteed issue” mandate, meaning insurers cannot deny coverage to people with pre-existing conditions.

Even with government subsidies and assorted federal tinkering, ObamaCare couldn't make that guarantee fiscally feasible. That's because it distorts the purpose of insurance, which under ObamaCare cannot remain solvent without the government's perpetual cash infusions.

Now that ObamaCare has released this genie — for the benefit of some at the insufferable expense of others — the GOP is going to have a devil of a time trying to get it back into the bottle.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.