Editorials

Saturday roundup

Tribune-Review | Friday, March 10, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 38 minutes ago

“To adapt Benjamin Franklin's comment about the Constitution, you have a banana republic, if you can keep it. ... (I)n this supposedly mature democracy, the current President is accusing his predecessor of trying to subvert his victory, while the former President's party accuses Mr. Trump of colluding with the enemy in the Kremlin. Forget ‘Wag the Dog' or ‘The Manchurian Candidate.' Hollywood couldn't make this up.”

— from a Wall Street Journal editorial

“House Republicans on Monday released their long-awaited health care bill, but the plan would only repeal major parts of Obamacare starting in 2020 — when the political world will be engulfed in the next presidential election. … Democrats can run on their apocalyptic warnings about repeal in 2018 and then run in 2020 on whatever implementation hiccups are likely to occur in states as they work through the new system.”

— Philip Klein, Washington Examiner

“The House Republican leadership bill does not replace ObamaCare. It merely applies a new coat of paint to a building that Republicans themselves have already condemned. … If this is the choice, it would be better if Congress simply did nothing. But this can't be the only choice. Right?”

— Michael F. Cannon, the Cato Institute's

Cato at Liberty blog

“Left savaging GOP plan as heartless, etc. Many on Right rejecting it as too tepid and costly. If dynamic holds, failing #Obamacare stays.”

— Guy Benson, political pundit,

via Twitter

