Editorials

Sunday pops

Tribune-Review | Saturday, March 11, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 47 minutes ago

Amid chatter about wiretapping and Russia, conflict-of-interest concerns about the Trump administration linger. The Associated Press reported Wednesday that “China has granted preliminary approval for 38 new Trump trademarks,” also noting President Trump's pledge “to refrain from new foreign deals while in office,” and that many businesses register Chinese trademarks “only to prevent others from their using their name inappropriately.” One thing's for sure: You haven't heard the last of “emoluments” from cable-news talking heads. … What do China and the City of Pittsburgh have in common? One-party rule. And city Republicans have only themselves to blame for not having a mayoral candidate as another primary filing deadline came and went last week. That doesn't reflect well on whatever passes for the Pittsburgh GOP these days. But more importantly, the lack of genuine two-party competition denies city voters choices they should have — and lets Pittsburgh's entrenched Democrats continue business as usual, unchallenged. ... Another kind of party surrounded Saturday's St. Patrick's Day parade in Pittsburgh. But with the holiday itself on Lent's upcoming Friday, Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik and Greensburg Bishop Edward C. Malesic issued special dispensations allowing Catholics to eat meat on March 17. Bishop Zubik urged those taking advantage “to do another act of self-sacrifice in the spirt of … Lent” but stopped short of suggesting they refrain from drinking beer, green or otherwise. Some things, it seems, are still sacred.

