U.N. Watch: The Israel-bias test

Tribune-Review | Sunday, March 19, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

A sign of whether the United Nations is paying attention to President Trump's admonition to reform its anti-Israel bias will come this spring when the world body decides whether to list Israel's fighting force among the world's most despicable terror groups.

A network of child-protection organizations has urged U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to add 11 groups, including the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), to a blacklist of the world's worst reprobates. Other suggested entities include the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and the armed wing of Hamas, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Reportedly the child-protection network pushed for IDF's inclusion primarily because of the 2014 Gaza War, which Hamas ignited by firing rockets into Israel. And whereas the network devoted nine pages to that conflict, it summed up Syria's ongoing civilian slaughter in a scant two pages, reports The Times of Israel.

There's also no mention of at least 40 Israelis killed since September 2015, allegedly by individual Palestinians.

“Classifying the IDF, one of the most professional and responsible military forces in the world, alongside terrorist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram is an absurdity,” says Rep. Peter Roskam, R-Ill. No doubt.

The time is long overdue for Turtle Bay to reform its putrid perspective on Israel. Otherwise the world body should start to figure out its future funding without America's contribution.

