Editorials

Alle-Kiski Laurels & Lances

Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 9, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Laurel: To Tarentum officials. They've tightened up regulations regarding absentee landlords, requiring those who live more than 40 miles from the borough to hire a local property manager. With all of the talk — and public tax dollars spent — fighting blight, holding property owners accountable is the sensible thing to do.

Lance: To New Kensington officials. First, they didn't appoint a new council member in the 30 days prescribed by law when Councilman John Regoli Jr. resigned, in the process holding an illegal secret meeting to interview candidates. Now, the signatures of the mayor and two councilmen appear on a petition to the court that clearly supports one candidate for the job. The mayor says the signatures only signify officials' desire to open the seat for an appointment, not support for a candidate. But that petition contains a letter claiming the officials support the applicant. Be careful what you sign.

On the “Watch List”:

• Leechburg Area's Lenape students: The district is mulling whether to allow students to attend Lenape Technical School on a full-time basis. Currently, students take technical classes at Lenape but come back to Leechburg for core classes like math and history. The district needs to get off the fence on this issue as its decision likely will affect how many students pursue trade educations, which all experts agree will be the most in-demand jobs in the future.

• Reduced food-bank funding. This year's Westmoreland County budget shrinks general-fund support for the Westmoreland County Food Bank by $49,000, which likely means less food for about 7,000 needy families. Commissioner Ted Kopas says this “was part of a very difficult budget negotiation.” That suggests horse-trading led to reducing food-bank funding in favor of funding something else. So, what might have been a higher priority than helping feed the hungry?

