The Thursday wrap
Updated 57 minutes ago
Five years after the conviction of Jerry Sandusky in the Penn State child sexual abuse scandal, this sickening morass continues to unfold: Former Athletic Director Tim Curley and Penn State Vice President Gary Schultz, who have maintained their innocence, pleaded guilty this week to child endangerment. And how many children would have been saved from abuse if Messrs. Curley and Shultz, once informed, had gone to authorities immediately instead of going into damage control? Their inexcusable disregard augments the university's disgrace. For them, the number of innocent lives abused should be factored into the years they are sentenced to jail. ... Presumably for the sake of fairness, 12 jurors and four alternates from Allegheny County will be shipped off to Montgomery County in eastern Pennsylvania to hear evidence in Bill Cosby's sexual-assault trial, as ordered by the state Supreme Court. The trial could last for weeks — and at the considerable expenses of jurors' accommodations. Why not simply move the trial here as opposed to moving the jurors there? ... It's odd that in wrapping up a major highway project, New Stanton officials and PennDOT would get into a snit over the finishing touches for a roundabout as part of the new Interstate 70 interchange. New Stanton's council wants grass in the center of it; PennDOT's plans call for stamped concrete. And the clock's ticking, PennDOT reminds. Petty spats like this one bring into question how state projects of this scale ever get completed.