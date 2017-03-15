Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

The Thursday wrap

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 57 minutes ago

Five years after the conviction of Jerry Sandusky in the Penn State child sexual abuse scandal, this sickening morass continues to unfold: Former Athletic Director Tim Curley and Penn State Vice President Gary Schultz, who have maintained their innocence, pleaded guilty this week to child endangerment. And how many children would have been saved from abuse if Messrs. Curley and Shultz, once informed, had gone to authorities immediately instead of going into damage control? Their inexcusable disregard augments the university's disgrace. For them, the number of innocent lives abused should be factored into the years they are sentenced to jail. ... Presumably for the sake of fairness, 12 jurors and four alternates from Allegheny County will be shipped off to Montgomery County in eastern Pennsylvania to hear evidence in Bill Cosby's sexual-assault trial, as ordered by the state Supreme Court. The trial could last for weeks — and at the considerable expenses of jurors' accommodations. Why not simply move the trial here as opposed to moving the jurors there? ... It's odd that in wrapping up a major highway project, New Stanton officials and PennDOT would get into a snit over the finishing touches for a roundabout as part of the new Interstate 70 interchange. New Stanton's council wants grass in the center of it; PennDOT's plans call for stamped concrete. And the clock's ticking, PennDOT reminds. Petty spats like this one bring into question how state projects of this scale ever get completed.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.