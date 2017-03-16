Laurels & Lances
On the “Watch List”:
• The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority. A “blue ribbon” panel appointed by Mayor Bill Peduto will start by narrowing the field of consulting firms seeking to devise long-term restructuring strategies. Wish that panel's eight members luck — because with half of ratepayer dollars going just to service PWSA's $750 million-plus debt, crumbling infrastructure and other woes, patching up this troubled agency is a tall order indeed.
• Corsa Coal Corp.'s Acosta Deep Mine. At least 70 miners are to dig metallurgical coal for steelmaking when this new Somerset County operation opens in May. The company deserves credit for seizing a market opportunity and creating local jobs. But with China making about half the world's steel, this venture's fate depends heavily on Chinese steelmakers' met-coal demand — which is not something Corsa can control.
Laurel: To a bright Lamp Theatre idea. Donations are being taken at gofundme.com/lampdiner toward the $48,000 needed to move the shell of a vintage diner, purchased for $100, from Pittsburgh's Station Square to a vacant, Lamp-owned lot next to the Irwin venue and to get it in shape for use as a drinks-and-snacks space for Lamp patrons. It's a clever, thrifty plan in keeping with the preservationist spirit that restored and revived The Lamp two years ago — and a bargain compared to the $1.5 million that a two-story addition serving much the same purpose would cost.