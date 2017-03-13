Alle-Kiski Tuesday takes

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tribune-Review | Monday, March 13, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Critical condition: Residents in the seven communities served by the Lower Valley Ambulance Service ought to take notice. The service, which has been around for more than four decades, needs some life support. It has run a six-figure loss each of the past three years. The first responders serve Cheswick, Oakmont, Springdale and Verona, and Harmar, Indiana and Springdale townships.

Board President Tom Arneson said the situation is “extremely dire.” The service has enough money in the bank for six months. It has asked the seven municipalities for help erasing a $100,000 deficit. They are balking and are asking to see an audit first. One community says even with an audit it won't be able to contribute anything until its 2018 budget.

Lower Valley Ambulance is not immune to the financial problems in our health care industry: rising costs and lower reimbursement rates from the federal government and insurers. It's terrible that it can't even get a temporary lifeline from the communities it serves — while it considers an audit.

By 2018, there might be no ambulance service around without some financial help. And that would be a shame because residents are the ones who will be hurt the most.

