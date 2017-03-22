Unsecured USAF files: Self-defeating cyber-lapse
Keeping cyber-criminals away from sensitive U.S. information is challenging enough without such data being left accessible to anyone online by the Air Force, which has no one to blame but itself for shoddy cyber-security.
Fortunately, as ZDNet first reported, it was a private-sector security researcher — not an identity thief, a hacker doing a hostile nation's dirty work or a terrorist — who discovered that USAF vulnerability, and the data involved have been secured. But hostile hackers just as easily could have found that same “unsecured backup drive” — “internet-connected” but “not password protected” — holding gigabytes of data. Included were more than 4,000 officers' “names, addresses, ranks, and Social Security numbers” and “the security clearance levels of hundreds of other officers.”
Also exposed were completed security-clearance renewal applications for two four-star generals that contained details of their finances, mental-health histories, legal records and relationships with foreign nationals — documents not technically classified but “closely guarded” nonetheless.
One former government official told ZDNet the vulnerable documents “provided a ‘blueprint' for blackmail.”
Those responsible for neglecting to take basic data-security steps in this instance must be held accountable. Their self-inflicted, self-defeating idiocy only makes what's already difficult — securing sensitive government and military data — even harder.