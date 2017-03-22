Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Unsecured USAF files: Self-defeating cyber-lapse

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 24 minutes ago

Keeping cyber-criminals away from sensitive U.S. information is challenging enough without such data being left accessible to anyone online by the Air Force, which has no one to blame but itself for shoddy cyber-security.

Fortunately, as ZDNet first reported, it was a private-sector security researcher — not an identity thief, a hacker doing a hostile nation's dirty work or a terrorist — who discovered that USAF vulnerability, and the data involved have been secured. But hostile hackers just as easily could have found that same “unsecured backup drive” — “internet-connected” but “not password protected” — holding gigabytes of data. Included were more than 4,000 officers' “names, addresses, ranks, and Social Security numbers” and “the security clearance levels of hundreds of other officers.”

Also exposed were completed security-clearance renewal applications for two four-star generals that contained details of their finances, mental-health histories, legal records and relationships with foreign nationals — documents not technically classified but “closely guarded” nonetheless.

One former government official told ZDNet the vulnerable documents “provided a ‘blueprint' for blackmail.”

Those responsible for neglecting to take basic data-security steps in this instance must be held accountable. Their self-inflicted, self-defeating idiocy only makes what's already difficult — securing sensitive government and military data — even harder.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.