Sunday pops
Updated 1 hour ago
On March 9, spokesman Tom Qualtere told Bloomberg that U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Butler, was going bowling at the White House. The next day, per The Associated Press and the Washington Examiner, Mr. Qualtere was in damage-control mode over a YouTube video of Mr. Kelly telling “fellow Republicans … at an event north of Pittsburgh” that Barack Obama stayed in Washington after his presidency “to run a shadow government” opposing the GOP agenda. Kelly's office eventually said he “fully supports” the Obama family staying in D.C. until younger daughter Sasha finishes high school and “does not believe that President Obama is personally operating a shadow government.” When politicians make such messes, the cleanup falls to folks such as Qualtere. … The Chinese Communist Party's National People's Congress has decided to subject those who insult “the honor and reputation” of the party's “heroes and martyrs” to “civil liability,” the UK's Express reports. If that doesn't deepen your First Amendment appreciation, what would? … A recent AP story on New York state officials wanting to do away with a literacy skills test for prospective teachers as discriminatory noted that “just 46 percent” of Hispanics and 41 percent of blacks passed on their first try, “compared with 64 percent” of whites. But 54 percent of Hispanics, 59 percent of blacks and 36 percent of whites failing says something about these would-be teachers' own education and schools in general, doesn't it? That's the forest that the AP couldn't see for the trees.