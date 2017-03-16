Citizens' cellphones at U.S. borders: Get a warrant!

Warrantless searches of travelers' cellphones at airports and border crossings rose from 5,000 in 2015 to 25,000 in 2016, plus 5,000 just this February, per NBC News. That requires legislation affirming the Fourth Amendment — by requiring Customs and Border Protection agents to obtain warrants before such searches.

The Department of Homeland Security's former chief privacy officer says that “under case law” going back 150 years, “the Fourth Amendment, even for U.S. citizens, doesn't apply at the border.” With CBP reportedly using handcuffs and locked rooms to pressure some travelers to hand over and unlock their cellphones and provide social-media and other passwords — even for “cloud” data not on their phones — that case-law loophole must be closed.

As the Supreme Court said in a unanimous 2014 ruling requiring warrants to search electronic devices when people are arrested, today's cellphones “hold for many Americans ‘the privacies of life'” and technology “does not make the information any less worthy of the protection for which the Founders fought.”

Thankfully, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., is drafting legislation at least requiring warrants for CBP searches of U.S. citizens' cellphones and forbidding CBP from demanding their passwords.

Requiring warrants to search non-citizens' cellphones is a question for the courts. But there should be no question that the Fourth Amendment means what it says for all Americans, even at U.S. borders: Get a warrant!