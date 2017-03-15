Sunshine Week: Transparency trampled

This being Sunshine Week, it's a fitting occasion to review the last year of what President Obama called “the most transparent administration in history.” According to an Associated Press analysis, Team Obama in 2016 alone ran up a record $36 million legal tab fighting requests for public information under the Freedom of Information Act.

The Obama administration also set a record over the past two years for the number of times that federal workers said they couldn't find specific records requested by journalists, individuals and public advocacy groups, The Washington Times reports.

Overall, the number of FOIA lawsuits brought against federal agencies increased steadily during Mr. Obama's two terms, rising from 300 lawsuits in 2009 to 512 last year, according to The FOIA Project. Between 2009 and 2014, the Obama administration spent $144 million on FOIA lawsuits.

Yet the Obama White House insisted that federal employees worked diligently on requests for information, The Times reports. The lawsuits reveal obstruction.

Precisely for this reason, Sunshine Week reinforces the importance of open government and the inherent detriments of government, at any level, that barricades itself against the public's right to know. And what better time than on the occasion of James Madison's birthday — today — to observe his prescient advice: “Knowledge will forever govern ignorance; and a people who mean to be their own governors must arm themselves with the power which knowledge gives.”