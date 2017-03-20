Tuesday takes
Lock this down: The locks and dams on the lower Monongahela River offer a prima facie case for infrastructure investment. They're among the oldest facilities of their kind, dating back to the beginning of the last century. Yet funding to improve cargo navigation on the lower Mon has been declining since 2014. So, granting the request from U.S. Sen. Bob Casey for $50 million from the Trump administration to continue a project to repair the locks and dams should be a no-brainer.
Hempfield's tower resolution: After weeks of public review, testimony and even a few letters to the editor at the Trib, Hempfield's cellphone tower controversy is, hopefully, resolved. The township's Zoning Hearing Board unanimously denied Verizon Wireless' special-exemption request to build a 195-foot tower on a township supervisor's property. Supervisor John Silvis says he'll move on. But as of last week, Verizon wouldn't say whether it will appeal the decision. Here's hoping that Verizon, as well, will move on and find a better public “fit” for a tower location.
Better ways to spread the word: Apparently some North Huntingdon residents didn't know of a Zoning Hearing Board meeting in November that involved a requested variance for a controversial cellphone tower. The township said it followed the law in advertising the meeting. But in this era of instant notifications, why not buttress the requisite public notification by using social media? That should be common sense for locales that aren't doing so already.