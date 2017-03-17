Saturday roundup

“Turkey and Europe are like a married couple more than ready to divorce but, ugh, the shared rent is too attractive, no one wants to pay alimony — and what will the neighbors say? So they keep cursing, screaming and throwing things at each other.”

— Benny Avni, New York Post

“(I)t's true that the (Congressional Budget Office) is non-partisan, that its personnel are sincerely motivated to do credible work, and that it's an important institution. But none of those things make the CBO infallible. Indeed, the CBO has already revised its projections of enrollment in Obamacare's exchanges several times … .”

— Avik Roy, National Review's The Corner

“(R)epealing and replacing Obamacare ... is not at the very top of the public's concerns. ... Republicans are working on the wrong thing. And the Republican president is allowing himself to be distracted from delivering early and often on his core campaign promise of improving the economy and bringing jobs to millions of Americans.”

— Byron York, Washington Examiner

“We've gone from, ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness,' to the President of the United States of America, tweeting about……Snoop Dogg. … Take the rest of the day off and go hug a copy of the Constitution.”

— Jay Caruso, RedState