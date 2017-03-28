Voter ID 'study' in focus

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A study released earlier this year that trumpeted proof that states' voter-identification laws disenfranchise minorities, notably Hispanics, has hit a sour note with a different team of researchers, who reviewed the data and call its presumptions bunk.

But even though researchers from Yale, Stanford and the University of Pennsylvania detail where this study went wrong, the damage already has been done by big media outlets, which all too eagerly embraced the study's conclusion with scant attention as to how it was reached, according to critics.

Widely reported in January, the voter ID study by professors from the University of San Diego and Bucknell University failed to consider pre-existing factors “that explain the differences between states with and without voter ID laws,” and it used the wrong data, according to the Washington Examiner's David Freddoso. Researchers who reviewed the data found “no definitive relations between strict voter ID laws and turnout.”

More disturbing still, “These measurement errors in (voter) turnout raise the potential of both inefficiency and bias,” according to the researchers.

In short, the study offered a conclusion in search of substantiation. Or, as a spokesman for the Public Interest Legal Foundation said, “For a perfect example of the term ‘alternate facts,' look no further.”

The lesson is clear: When an all-too-convenient liberal shibboleth is passed off as incontrovertible, skepticism is key.