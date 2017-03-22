The Thursday wrap
At a time when allegations of medical malpractice are often followed by court settlements, the first in a series of lawsuits filed against Excela Health and two doctors over allegations that the docs routinely performed unnecessary heart surgeries didn't exactly unfold as some people anticipated. A Westmoreland jury found that Dr. Ehab Morcos was not guilty of medical malpractice in stent procedures he performed on a patient. The outcome surely will have some effect on the remaining cases. Never mind the heightened challenge of proving malpractice in cardiac stent procedures performed years ago when the patients today are alive and well. ... Legislation to jack up the resident fishing license fee 30 percent, from $21 to $27.30 next year, is being blamed on — wait for it — increased state employee pension costs, even though the Fish and Boat Commission has reduced staff. How much longer are Pennsylvanians going to get pinched by the outrageous cost of state employee pensions, which generate plenty of talk in Harrisburg but precious little action? This fiscal sinkhole, festering for years without any meaningful resolve, has reached the point of absurdity. ... An appraisal of Westmoreland County's other airport is propitious if not overdue. The 300-acre Rostraver Airport, used for general aviation and without any commercial air service, received $153,000 from the county's Airport Authority last year. Occasionally “taking stock” of such county services, and how they're utilized, is part and parcel of managing a multimillion-dollar county government.