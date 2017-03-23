Laurels & Lances
Lance: To legislative inaction on municipal pensions. Pittsburgh's pension-plan funding fell from 58 percent in 2013 to 57 percent in 2015, “largely due to … more retirees” — and despite the city contributing $115.6 million in 2014 and 2015, “well above the required $74.2 million minimum,” according to state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale. He called for “a comprehensive solution to the growing statewide municipal pension crisis.” Are lawmakers at long last listening?
On the “Watch List”: Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority leadership. Retired Army Corps of Engineers Col. Bernard Lindstrom's six-month, $100,000 contract as interim executive director expired. His new one-year, $225,000 contract extension gives him a raise — and allows termination if a permanent executive director is hired. Time will tell whether Mr. Lindstrom's continuing “interim” status hinders his efforts to fix the deeply indebted PWSA's numerous problems.
Laurel: To the way government should work. The state Department of Human Services proposed forcing sheltered-workshop clients into competitive employment or community service at least 75 percent of the time by mid-2019. Wanting to retain choice, clients and their families organized in opposition — and lawmakers in both parties heard them. We're told their efforts even prompted rare communications coordination between House Republicans and Democrats. And DHS responded by preserving choice. This is how things ought to work, across Pennsylvania and in Harrisburg — but too seldom do.