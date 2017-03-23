Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Laurels & Lances

Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 23, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 40 minutes ago

Lance: To legislative inaction on municipal pensions. Pittsburgh's pension-plan funding fell from 58 percent in 2013 to 57 percent in 2015, “largely due to … more retirees” — and despite the city contributing $115.6 million in 2014 and 2015, “well above the required $74.2 million minimum,” according to state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale. He called for “a comprehensive solution to the growing statewide municipal pension crisis.” Are lawmakers at long last listening?

On the “Watch List”: Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority leadership. Retired Army Corps of Engineers Col. Bernard Lindstrom's six-month, $100,000 contract as interim executive director expired. His new one-year, $225,000 contract extension gives him a raise — and allows termination if a permanent executive director is hired. Time will tell whether Mr. Lindstrom's continuing “interim” status hinders his efforts to fix the deeply indebted PWSA's numerous problems.

Laurel: To the way government should work. The state Department of Human Services proposed forcing sheltered-workshop clients into competitive employment or community service at least 75 percent of the time by mid-2019. Wanting to retain choice, clients and their families organized in opposition — and lawmakers in both parties heard them. We're told their efforts even prompted rare communications coordination between House Republicans and Democrats. And DHS responded by preserving choice. This is how things ought to work, across Pennsylvania and in Harrisburg — but too seldom do.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.