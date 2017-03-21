Trust & openness: Another bad police-ID bill
The Republican-controlled Legislature is still trying to deny the public timely release of essential information when police use of force causes serious injury or death: namely, the identities of officers involved. If the Senate joins the House in passing this measure, Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf must veto it, just as he vetoed a similar bill last year.
House Bill 27, introduced by Rep. Martina A. White, R-Philadelphia, passed the House, 157-39, on Monday. It would prohibit releasing such officers' identities for 30 days or until an investigation is complete, unless criminal charges are filed or the officers consent. The bill says officers' identities “may” be released on those terms — but as the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association warns, “the presumption must be that the name ‘shall' be released, unless there is a reason for withholding it.”
That 30-day delay would arbitrarily tie police departments' hands when releasing such officers' identities — listed on police name tags and often known in their communities — can help solve crimes. HB 27 also defies a growing consensus nationwide that more openness, not less, is best for all concerned when officers use injurious or deadly force.
Whichever party controls the House, Senate or governor's mansion, trampling the public's right to know and diminishing the public's trust in police — concerns that transcend partisanship — are bad ideas. That's why, one way or another, HB 27 must never become law.