Tuesday takes
Updated 1 hour ago
The right signal: Extending a system of synchronized traffic signals on Route 22 along a four-mile stretch in Monroeville is good news for motorists who regularly idle in congestion there. A synchronized lights system along a nine-mile segment of Route 22 in Murrysville has made a big difference, officials and motorists say. It's good to see parts of the region finally catching up with traffic technology that's been around elsewhere — for years.
Mon-Fayette detour: The Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission is wise to wait before deciding what's become the $2.2 billion question: Should the last leg in a dated Turnpike Commission plan to link I-68 near Morgantown, W.Va., and I-376 be completed? Whether the Mon-Fayette Expressway is all that it's cracked up to be is a definite maybe. In response to the panel's concerns, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced it's halting work on the project. Highway needs change over time — and this is a highway project that's dated by decades.
A $75,000 bye-bye: A former Pittsburgh diversity officer — who says she was discriminated against — is set to collect $75,000 in bye-bye money under legislation introduced by City Council. Tamiko Stanley filed a federal employment discrimination lawsuit, claiming the city attempted to force her out. Mayor Bill Peduto's administration said she refused, repeatedly, to accept another position. Something's seriously wrong when, more often than not, settling an alleged wrongdoing for a fat bolus of public cash is the preferable alternative.