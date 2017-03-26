Consumer Financial Protection Bureau: Kill it
Rather than seek the authority to fire the director of the outrageously imposing Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, President Donald Trump should instead focus on vanquishing this bureaucratic monstrosity.
A product of the destructive Dodd-Frank regulatory rigmarole, the CFPB has virtually unfettered authority over the entire consumer finance industry. Last fall, in a lawsuit brought by mortgage lender PHH Corp., a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled that CFPB's organizational structure, with an all-powerful director instead of a commission, was unconstitutional, The Washington Times reports.
But at the request of the Obama administration's Justice Department, the court vacated that ruling last month and granted a rehearing, according to The Washington Post. We're talking about a financial regulatory agency more akin to something created by the Kremlin rather than by Congress. Independent of lawmakers and the president, the CFPB determines what business practices are abusive, deceptive or discriminatory, based on its own criteria, and levies fines as it deems fit.
In its brief filed March 17, Mr. Trump's Justice Department maintained that the agency's organization is unconstitutional and argued that the president should have authority to remove CFPB's director at will. But if the CFPB is constitutionally defective, the agency as a whole should be dumped — not Trumped by simply firing its director.