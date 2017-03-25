PLCB's rare-whiskeys lottery: Whose booze is it anyway?

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board's latest lottery for the right to buy rare, highly sought whiskeys — at $94.99 to $279.99 a bottle — perverts the concept of ownership and shows that today's supposedly more “convenient” PLCB puts its own convenience first.

Individual lottery “winners” will quickly be asking, “Whose booze is it anyway?” That's because the PLCB reminds entrants that “the sale of alcoholic beverages without a license is strictly prohibited under Pennsylvania law” — which means “winners” can't resell their prized bottles. Never mind that owning something means having the right to do as one wishes with it.

Earlier rare-booze lotteries' “winners” have been busted — in Lancaster and at Duquesne University — for attempting the menacing free-market practice of resale, with enforcers even working undercover.

The PLCB limits lottery entrants to Pennsylvania residents only. Citing court rulings, the PLCB says that because it's “acting as the seller of the products in question, it is not acting as a market regulator, but rather as a market participant” — and thus “can choose to deal with whomever it wants.” How convenient that is for the PLCB's mission of liquor enforcement, including its heavy-handed resale ban — but not for out-of-state consumers whose business the PLCB should want in fulfilling its mission of maximizing liquor revenue.

If anyone needs more reasons to end the Keystone State's archaic liquor monopoly, the PLCB is providing them with its rare-booze lottery.