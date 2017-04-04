Some Saudi answers?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The question of whether Saudi Arabia had any government-sanctioned role in the 9/11 terror attacks will be addressed in a lawsuit filed by family members of more than 800 victims, who died in these infamous attacks on American soil.

The lawsuit alleges that Saudi Arabia controlled several state-run charities that provided funding used by al-Qaida. Some charities reportedly maintained relations with al-Qaida chief Osama bin Laden.

Aside from any “indirect” aid, Saudi officials also provided direct assistance to al-Qaida's leaders, according to the lawsuit filed in federal court in lower Manhattan. This reportedly included the use of the Saudi ambassador's residence in Kabul, Afghanistan, as a safe haven by Mr. bin Laden before the 9/11 attacks.

The Saudis also allegedly “cleansed” passports of some of the 19 hijackers (15 were Saudis).

The lawsuit follows congressional legislation passed last year, despite President Obama's veto, that allowed countries such as Saudi Arabia to be sued in terrorism cases. Rather than demean the new law, the Saudis should take this opportunity to resolve questions that have dogged the kingdom ever since the attacks.

Whereas the 9/11 Commission never directly tied the Saudi government to 9/11, it maintained the “likelihood” that government-sponsored charities played a role, The Washington Times reports.

Justice for the victims of 9/11 demands the full disclosure and punishment of every entity that played any role in it.