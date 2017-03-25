Sunday pops
Last Monday's press release from the U.S. attorney's office in Pittsburgh about a hacking indictment curiously identified the hacking target only as “a local healthcare facility.” People making health-care decisions deserve to know which “local healthcare facility” was victimized, so they can better consider their personal and medical information's security. Yet it seems the feds decided that “local healthcare facility” had an interest in going unnamed that outweighed the public's interest and right to know. Curious indeed. … Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams now faces a 23-count federal indictment alleging influence-peddling involving gifts from wealthy donors. Sinking even lower, the “cash-strapped” Mr. Williams also “allegedly resorted to stealing from his own mother, draining more than $20,000 of Social Security and pension income intended to pay for her nursing home to cover his mortgage and electricity bills,” The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. This case reminds that it's not just Harrisburg politicians who help make Pennsylvania the State of Corruption. … Speaking of Philly, new T-shirts available online are perpetuating its longtime rivalry with Pittsburgh. They say “Make Pennsylvania Great Again” above a simple state map showing both cities, with a dotted line around Philly and “Build a Wall” below. Just who's being kept in or out seemingly is left up to the eye of the beholder. But either way, it seems clear that brotherly love for Philly doesn't extend much past its city line — if at all.