Saturday roundup
Updated 49 minutes ago
“A left-wing women's media group co-founded by Gloria Steinem gave top honors for gender parity Wednesday to an unexpected recipient: Fox News. In its annual report on the journalism gender gap, the Women's Media Center said the center-right network's website outperformed those of CNN, the Daily Beast and Huffington Post in reporting done by women from Sept. 1 to Nov. 30.”
— Valerie Richardson, The Washington Times
“Every administration gets knocked off its game early on by something. What makes the furor over Trump's wiretapping claims so remarkable is how unnecessary it is. The flap didn't arise from events outside of the administration's control, nor was it a clever trap sprung by its adversaries. The president went out of his way to initiate it. … Only Trump can make it stop.”
— Rich Lowry, New York Post
“(M)any of (Trump's) supporters take him ‘seriously, not literally,' but that's a grave mistake. My words are of far lesser consequence than the president's, yet I live my life knowing that willful, reckless, or even negligent falsehood can end my career overnight. ... Why is the truth somehow less important when the falsehoods come from the most powerful and arguably most famous man in the world?”
— David French, National
Review's The Corner
“Now that Chuck Barris has died (RIP), I formally call on the CIA to declassify any info it has on his claim to be US assassin.”
— Jonah Goldberg, via Twitter