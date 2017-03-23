Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Attack on London: Terror behind the wheel

Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 23, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 40 minutes ago

Once again the world recoils in the aftermath of a terrorist attack, this time in central London. Yet as this abomination is roundly condemned, as well it should be, the deadly tactic used is rooted in acts of terrorism that have persisted for years but without the same condemnation or a common resolve to confront them.

At least three people were killed and dozens injured Wednesday when a maniacal assailant rammed a car into pedestrians on the Westminster Bridge, then, wielding a knife, attempted to storm the Houses of Parliament before he was shot dead. Among the dead, an American. Reportedly the attacker was known by authorities and “inspired” by ISIS terrorism.

However, his “vehicular jihad” and stabbing attack were popularized by Palestinian terrorists — without the same outcry that has accompanied recent attacks in Europe and elsewhere.

Since September 2015, Palestinian terrorists have targeted Israelis in 55 vehicular attacks, according to Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Witnessing the outcome, ISIS has urged imitation — and with catastrophic results. Similar vehicle attacks last year killed 86 people in Nice, France, injured more than a dozen people at Ohio State University and killed 12 people at a Berlin Christmas market just three months ago.

Such abhorrent deviancy must not be allowed to fester. More than ever, vigilance is crucial.

Wherever it originates, in whatever form it takes, terrorism must be met by direct and immediate consequences. Otherwise, like an untreated malignancy, it will metastasize.

