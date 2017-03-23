Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Alle-Kiski Laurels & Lances

Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 23, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Lance: To hiding the money. We thought by now Springdale's elected leaders would wise up and tell residents how much they paid former Police Chief Julio Medeiros to settle his lawsuit. It's been more than a week since the settlement was announced. The borough's solicitor promised to put out a release Monday — nothing. The council had a meeting Tuesday — still nothing. Did Medeiros receive nothing? The borough fired Medeiros for possible theft — abusing paid time off. And now it has agreed to pay him, instead. Taxpayers have a right to know how much and why. Stop trying to hide the payout or delay its disclosure — which is required by law.

Laurel: To courageous parents. Drug addiction is a scourge that is destroying lives and killing many people. When a loved one is caught in its grasp, it's not easy for families to talk about it publicly. But not the parents of Burrell High School graduate and wrestling champion David Makara. They opened up to the Trib's Chuck Biedka about their son's battle with drugs and his death from an overdose. A promising life lost. The Makaras were selfless in wanting to help others avoid the same destructive path. Our heart goes out to them for their loss. We praise them for having the courage to offer their son's story as a lesson to help others.

