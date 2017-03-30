Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Separation of powers: Obama's overreach rebuked

Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 30, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 28 minutes ago

Affirming the separation of powers, a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision rebuked the Obama administration's executive-branch overreach.

At issue was Lafe Solomon's 2010-13 tenure as the National Labor Relations Board's acting general counsel. Appointed by President Obama, he continued in that “acting” role even “after the Senate refused to take up his nomination to serve as permanent general counsel in 2011,” according to The Washington Free Beacon. That violated the Federal Vacancies Reform Act of 1998, the high court ruled.

In his concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas called Mr. Solomon remaining acting NLRB general counsel after the Senate declined to act on his permanent nomination “an end-run around” the Constitution's Appointments Clause, which codifies the Senate's “advice and consent” role. “We cannot cast aside the separation of powers and the Appointments Clause's important check on executive power for the sake of administrative convenience or efficiency,” Mr. Justice Thomas wrote.

Also in the majority were Chief Justice John Roberts (who wrote the majority opinion), Justice Samuel Alito, frequent swing-vote Justice Anthony Kennedy and liberal Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan, strengthening this 6-2 decision's statement about constitutional separation of powers.

But it shouldn't have taken a Supreme Court ruling — involving untold time and money — to make clear the unconstitutionality of Mr. Obama's overreach.

