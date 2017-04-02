Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

U.N. Watch: Bias finally blasted?

Tribune-Review | Sunday, April 2, 2017, 10:50 p.m.

Updated 46 minutes ago

The demand to retract a scathing anti-Israel report, penned by a controversial “scholar,” has led to the resignation of the executive director of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia.

Rima Khalaf tendered her resignation after U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres demanded that the flagrantly biased report be removed from the commission's website. This, after U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley blasted the paper as “anti-Israel propaganda.”

The report called Israel an “apartheid state” and said Israel's policies toward Palestinians define “an institutional regime of systematic oppression and domination,” Fox News reported.

Such a tirade is not surprising from the report's author, Richard Falk, a former U.N. special rapporteur to the Palestinian territories. He's known for his bitter criticism of Israel and his skepticism of what he calls “the official version of 9/11,” according to Fox News.

As for Ms. Khalaf, her resignation over the retraction was met with predictable praise from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who awarded her the Palestine Medal of the Highest Honor.

Nevertheless, the move to dump this rubbish won praise from Israeli diplomat Eitan Weiss, who said the turn of events suggests “the winds of change are blowing in the (corridors) of the U.N.”

It's not a sea change, per se. But for a world body that has long plastered a bull's-eye on Israel, it's a start.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.