Editorials

The Thursday wrap

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Getting Pennsylvania's spending under control is the focus of two bills advanced by the House State Government Committee. As a revised version of the Taxpayer Protection Act, House Bill 110 limits state spending increases to the combined rate of inflation and population growth. Any spending above this limit would require approval from three-fourths of the Legislature. And House Bill 410 mandates “an independent performance evaluation of state programs,” according to the Commonwealth Foundation, which estimates that state budget increases since 1970 have cost a family of four $16,413 (or $4,103 per resident). Pennsylvanians have paid enough for their lawmakers' lack of fiscal discipline. ... A proposal to charge municipalities that rely on state police services a $25-per-resident fee met with predictable resistance Monday from the affected communities during a House Democratic Caucus committee hearing. No one should be surprised by a state police levy proposal that's been bandied about for years in Harrisburg. The jurisdictions crying foul have themselves to blame for ignoring that which has grown inevitable. ... With spring arrives Jeannette's new “quality of life” ordinance, with $25 fines for property “maintenance” violations, such as junk vehicles in yards. The idea is to expedite fines to get property owners to expedite cleanups. Of course, it's a plus for Jeannette to get these pigsties cleaned up. But if some residents are pathetically lax in their property upkeep, why would they be any more judicious in responding to fines?

