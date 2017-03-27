Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

The Spanier conviction: Justice for inaction

Tribune-Review | Monday, March 27, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

The pedophilia scandal synonymous with Jerry Sandusky reached all the way up to the president's office at Penn State. And from the top down, preservation of the university's image took precedence over the protection of children.

The last domino fell Friday with the conviction of former Penn State President Graham B. Spanier on one count of child endangerment for his inexcusable inaction after learning of clearly suspect behavior by Mr. Sandusky, an assistant football coach. Two other former university officials, Athletic Director Tim Curley and Vice President Gary Schultz, have pleaded guilty to misdemeanor child endangerment charges. All three deserve nothing less than jail time for enabling a serial molester.

Prosecutors said the trio agreed in 2001 not to report to law enforcement the claim from assistant coach Mike McQueary that Sandusky was caught with a young boy in a campus locker room shower. But there was more: Emails revealed that Sandusky had been investigated by university police after a similar accusation in 1998.

Tragically, at least four more children were molested by Sandusky after 2001, according to the prosecution.

The administrators “took a gamble,” state prosecutor Laura Ditka told jurors. “They weren't playing with dice. They were playing with kids.”

Mr. Spanier, who plans an appeal, could face up to five years in prison. Even at that, the penalty isn't commensurate with the many lives forever scarred by nightmares of Jerry Sandusky.

