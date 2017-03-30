Laurels & Lances
Laurel: To critics of Pennsylvania's prevailing-wage law for publicly funded construction exceeding $25,000. Local school officials told a Plum hearing on the state's PlanCon construction-reimbursement program they'd like a higher cap so school employees could do more such work. Better yet: Repeal the law outright. Reflecting union wages, its pay standards practically guarantee union contractors get such work and boost labor costs, pricing out nonunion workers.
Lance: To property owners' disregard. About 20 of Greensburg's most dilapidated buildings now are each marked with a red “X” to warn firefighters, police and EMS workers to use extra caution if they're called to those sites. Alerting first responders that they might face such hazards as missing stairs or holes in floors, the markings are welcome precautions. But they wouldn't be needed if property owners didn't let these buildings deteriorate so appallingly. More's the pity when government has to assume what's rightfully the property owner's responsibility.
On the “Watch List”: Defense contracts' pros and cons. It's good for the Johnstown area that a new Lockheed Martin Aero Parts Inc. facility there will make F-35 Lightning II components, adding 40-plus workers by 2018's end to about 300 already employed. But in a December tweet, then-President-elect Trump targeted the $400 billion F-35 program — bedeviled by cost overruns, design flaws and delays — for elimination. The more such problems cost taxpayers nationwide, the harder it is to justify such programs' benefits for particular communities.